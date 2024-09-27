Royal Enfield Himalayan Tubeless Spoke Wheels Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 11,000

Existing Himalayan 450 owners can purchase the tubeless rims for Rs. 12,424

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 finally gets factory-fitted tubeless spoke wheels which are made available as an option and can be retro-fitted on models purchased earlier as well. Existing Himalayan 450 owners can purchase the tubeless spoke wheel rims at Rs. 12,424 across all Royal Enfield dealerships. Prospective owners can add the option of tubeless rims on Royal Enfield's 'Make it Yours' platform. The introduction of tubeless rims comes as a welcome addition to Royal Enfield's genuine accessories for the Himalayan, which was a sore point for quite a few owners.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Classic 650 Spotted In UK; Launch Soon

E Himalayan Variants With Tubeless Rims Prices (ex-showroom) Kaza Brown Rs. 2.96 lakh Slate Himalayan Salt Rs. 3 lakh Slate Himalayan Poppy Blue Rs. 3 lakh Kamet White Rs. 3.04 lakh Hanle Black Rs. 3.09 lakh

Also Read: Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Launched In A New Battalion Black Variant

The tubeless spoke wheels will allow owners to go on long distance rides with increased peace of mind. The tubeless rims will be a boon while going off-road as well. Now one will not have to remove the entire wheel assembly to fix a puncture, and riders can fix punctures all by themselves, with the help of a puncture repair kit.

Apart from the addition of tubeless rims, there are no other changes to the Royal Enfield Himalayan. The motorcycle continues to get a 452 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine which makes 40 hp and 40 Nm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch.