Royal Enfield Continental GT-R 750 Snapped Testing In India, Here's What To Expect

Royal Enfield, the Indian two-wheeler maker, is gearing up to diversify its offerings in the country. The brand recently shared pictures of the Himalyan electric and Himalyan 750, being tested in Ladakh. Also, Royal Enfield is planning to expand into a 750 cc motorcycle. Recently, the Royal Enfield Continental GT-R 750 has been snapped testing on the Indian road, hinting at a launch soon.

Royal Enfield Continental GT-R 750 has been snapped testing with a Tamil Nadu number plate. As per the spy images, the GT-R 750 seems to borrow much of its design inspiration from the Continental GT 650. However, the fairings make it look more like the GT-R 650 used in the GT Cup Racing.

Royal Enfield Continental GT-R 750 spied testing

The Royal Enfield Continental GT-R 750 is also seen standing on an alloy wheel, suggesting that the brand might offer tubeless alloy wheels as standard. Also, the GT-R 750's earlier spy shots carried emission testing equipment. However, the recently spotted test mule benched any such equipment, suggesting that the GT-R 750 is in the final stages of testing. The motorcycle is likely to see the addition of a few new features, maybe in terms of electronic rider aids, as previously spotted test mule showed a circular instrument console, similar to the ones seen on the Himalayan and the Guerrilla 450.

Royal Enfield Continental GT-R 750

Also, the Royal Enfield Continental GT-750 test mule was spotted with a twin-disc brake setup at the front, which will offer better stopping power and is likely required since the parallel-twin engine will now have more output than the 648 cc unit, which makes 47 hp and 52 Nm. However, we need to wait until the official specs of the cafe racer are revealed.