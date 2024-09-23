Triumph Speed T4 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Specifications Comparison

The Triumph Speed T4 goes up squarely against the Royal Enfield Classic 350 in the segment

The Triumph Speed T4 is a de-tuned and more accessible version of the Speed 400, which aims to take on the modern classic motorcycle segment in India. And one of the highest-selling models in the segment is the Royal Enfield Classic 350, which was updated barely a month ago. It is evident that Triumph aims to wrest away market share from Royal Enfield, first with the Speed 400 and now with the Speed T4. So how do these motorcycles stack up against each other on paper. Here's a complete lowdown.

Also Read: Triumph Speed T4 and 2025 Speed 400 Launched In India

Triumph Speed T4 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Price Comparison

The Triumph Speed T4 is sold in one variant, which is priced at Rs. 2.17 lakh while the Royal Enfield Classic 350's prices range from Rs. 2 lakh to Rs. 2.30 lakh, depending on the variant you buy. So, the Speed T4 sits right in the middle of the price range of the Classic 350.

Triumph Speed T4 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Engine Specifications

Specifications Triumph Speed T4 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Engine Single-cylinder, liquid-cooled Single-cylinder, air-cooled Displacement 398 cc 349 cc Max Power 30.6 bhp at 7,000 rpm 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm Peak Torque 36 Nm at 5,000 rpm 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm Gearbox 6-speed 5-speed Wheelbase 1,406 mm 1,390 mm Kerb Weight 180 kg 195 kg Fuel Tank Capacity 13 litres 13 litres

The Speed T4 has the same displacement as the Speed 400 but makes 10 bhp and 1.5 Nm less. In total, the T4 makes 30.6 bhp at 7,000 rpm along with 36 Nm at 5,000 rpm. Triumph says that the Speed T4 offers up to 80 per cent of torque at 2,500 rpm and below, which makes it easier to ride in the city, with less gearshifts. At the same time, the RE Classic 350 makes 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm along with 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The RE gets a 5-speed gearbox compared to the Speed T4's 6-speed gearbox. The Speed T4 scores significantly higher as far as engine specifications are concerned.

Triumph Speed T4 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Chassis & Cycle Parts

The Speed T4 gets a hybrid spine perimeter frame with a bolt-on subframe, while the Classic 350 gets a twin downtube spine frame. The Triumph gets 43 mm telescopic fork with 140 mm travel along with a monoshock at the rear with 120 mm travel. The Classic 350 gets 41 mm telescopic fork with 130 mm travel and twin shock absorbers with 90 mm travel. The rear suspension on the Triumph has 30 mm more travel. The Speed T4 gets a single 300 mm disc with a 4-piston calliper and a 230 mm disc at the rear with a single piston calliper. In comparison, the Classic 350 gets a 300 mm disc up front with a two-piston calliper and a 270 mm disc at the rear with a single-piston calliper.

Triumph Speed T4 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Dimensions

The Speed T4 has a kerb weight of 180 kg, while the Classic 350 is significantly heavier at 195 kg. The Triumph also has a longer wheelbase than the RE and both motorcycles have similar seat height at 806 and 805 mm respectively. Both bikes also have the same fuel tank capacity of 13 litres.

Triumph Speed T4 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Design

Despite operating in the same segment, both motorcycles have a very different approach to design. The Royal Enfield Classic 350 was recently updated but continues to get the same retro design, with a relaxed riding appeal. The motorcycle also gets new colour options which add to the freshness on the motorcycle. The Speed T4 is more of a retro roadster, but with a contemporary design and bold colour options. Moreover, it gets alloy wheels as standard, while the Classic can be had with both spoke wheels and alloy wheels. The spoke wheels get tubed tyres.

There is no doubt that the Classic 350 sells in much higher numbers than the Speed 400, but with the Speed T4, Triumph aims to eat away at the share of Royal Enfield's 350 cc motorcycles in the market.