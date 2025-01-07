Royal Enfield Interceptor 750 Snapped Sans Camo: Clear Pics

Royal Enfield has been working on a new range of middle-weight bikes to add to its lineup. Among these is a Himalayan 750 which will employ a new 750 cc engine. Along with the adventure bike, the brand seems to be using the same unit to develop an Interceptor 750. The reports related to the same have been confirmed with new spy shots of the bike making rounds on the internet. With a bigger engine, the bike is expected to get multiple other upgrades based on the spy shots.

Extending the range of neo-retro bikes, the upcoming Interceptor will get an extended list of features when compared to the existing outgoing 650 cc version. However, it will carry forward the genes responsible for the design, as confirmed by the images. This can be seen in the form of a circular headlight which is complemented by a raised handlebar and a tear-drop-shaped fuel tank. Increasing the number of similarities are the side panels on the tank. The rear end seems to have LED tail light clusters and new alloy wheels.



Also Read: New Ather 450X, 450S Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 1.30 Lakh

The photos also give a peak at the instrument cluster of the new machine. It seems to have a circular TFT display, this is the same unit that the brand has been using on the Himalayan 450. It offers features like Bluetooth Connectivity and Google Maps for rider's convenience. To interact with the cluster, the rider is supposed to use a joystick present on the handlebar.

The 750 cc engine used for the Royal Enfield Interceptor 750 is expected to have a higher power output which might be in the range of 50s. Along with this, the brand is offering two exhausts unlike the one used on the Bear 650 which has a single exhaust with two merged in one. To support the mechanical prowess, the brand seems to be using telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear end. The brand has also added a dual-front disc setup, while the rear end has a single disc.