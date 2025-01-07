New Ather 450X, 450S Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 1.30 Lakh

Ather Energy has updated its range of sporty 450 electric scooters for the Indian market. The updates in the electric two-wheeler come in the form of changes in the features and a few tweaks in its specifications. With these updates in place, the prices of the 450S now start at Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, higher in ranks, the 450X 2.9 is priced at Rs 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom), and the range-topping 450X 3.7 is priced at Rs 1.57 lakh (ex-showroom).

With an increase of Rs 4,400, the Ather 450S now comes with an upgraded 375W charger replacing the 350W charger. This is aimed at giving the two-wheeler a shorter charging time compared to the previous version. The consumers also get the option of buying a Pro Pack which brings many more features. This is available for Rs 14,000 for the 450S.



In addition, the Ather 450X gets Magic Twist and Traction Control, which can be adjusted depending on the rider's preference. The 450X 2.9 also comes with a 700W charger, which significantly reduces the charging time. Two new colour options further upgrade the EV's aesthetic appeal. With all of this in place, the price has been increased by Rs 6,400. This 2.9 kWh battery pack version offers a range of 105 km.

Coming to the top-of-the-line 450X 3.7 comes with an extended feature list and new paint scheme options. The new list of features also includes Google Maps, Alexa pairing, WhatsApp notifications, live location sharing, and more. The brand is also offering two levels of Magic Twist. This 3.7 kWh battery pack version offers a range of 130 km, which is an increase of 25 km. The hardware of the 450X has also been upgraded by using Zapper N e-Tred tyres.