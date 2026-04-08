Royal Enfield Hunter 350 To Triumph Speed T4: Top 7 350cc Motorcycles Under Rs 2 Lakh

For buyers looking at the sweet spot of performance, style, and affordability, the 350cc segment offers some of India's most desirable motorcycles. From the youthful Royal Enfield Hunter 350 to the premium Triumph Speed T4, here are seven compelling options priced under the Rs 2 lakh mark.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is the brand's most popular motorcycle in its Indian portfolio. Powering the Hunter 350 is a 349cc air- and oil-cooled J-series engine, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. This motor produces 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of max torque. The brand also added a new, more premium base variant, and the prices of the Hunter 350 begin from Rs 1.37 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

Powering the Royal Enfield Classic 350 is a 349cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 20.2 bhp at 6,100rpm and 27 Nm of torque at 4,000rpm, ensuring consistent performance and reliability. The prices of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 begin from Rs 1.85 (ex-showroom).

Royal Enfield Classic 350

Honda CB350

The Honda CB350 is powered by the 348.36cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine, which propels a peak power and torque output of 21.07 hp of max power at 5,500 rpm and 29 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm. It is available in India at a starting price of Rs 1.93 lakh (ex-showroom).

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

The Meteor 350 draws its powertrain from the Hunter and Classic models, featuring a 349cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that delivers 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of torque. Unlike its siblings, the Meteor adopts a cruiser-oriented design, offering relaxed ergonomics ideal for long highway rides. Prices for the Meteor 350 start at Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

The Bullet 350 runs on the familiar J-series engine that also powers the Hunter, Meteor, and Classic. This 349cc, single-cylinder, air-oil cooled motor delivers the same performance credentials while giving the Bullet its distinct retro appeal. For riders seeking a more old-school aesthetic, the Bullet remains a natural choice. Prices for the model begin at Rs 1.64 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda CB350 H'ness

The Honda CB350 H'ness carries the same power mill as that of the standard CB350; however, the 348.36cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine is tuned to deliver 30 Nm, as compared to that of the CB350's 29 Nm. The Honda CB350 H'ness is available at a starting price of Rs 1.92 lakh (ex-showroom).

Triumph Speed T4

Triumph has recently launched its 400cc lineup with a new 350cc engine, and the Triumph Speed T4 is the only 350cc motorcycle by the brand that falls below the 2 lakh mark. Powering the Triumph Speed T4 is a 350cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that churns out a peak power and torque output of 29 hp and 31 Nm.

Triumph Speed T4

Special Mention

People looking for more 350cc motorcycles can opt for Classic Legend's 350cc lineup, including- Yezdi Roadster, Jawa 42, and more.