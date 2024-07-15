Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Launch Soon: Here Is What We Expect The Prices To Be

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 will be launched in India on July 17, 2024

Royal Enfield is getting ready with a slew of new motorcycle launches for the Indian market, and the first of which will be the new Guerrilla 450, a modern classic roadster, which will be based on the Sherpa 450 platform, that also underpins the Himalayan. The Guerrilla 450 will be a stripped-down version of the Himalayan, with less features, different cycle parts and road-biased tyres. It will be positioned below the Himalayan and here's how we expect it to be priced.

Prices for the Himalayan 450 start at Rs. 2.85 lakh (ex-showroom) and we expect a gap of around Rs. 50,000 between the Himalayan and the Guerrilla. So, the prices of the Guerrilla 450 is likely to start at Rs. 2.35 lakh to Rs. 2.4 lakh (ex-showroom). At that price point, it will squarely go up against the likes of the Triumph Speed 400, Hero Mavrick 440, Harley-Davidson X440, Bajaj Dominar, Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z and even the KTM 390 Duke.

The Guerrilla 450 gets the same Sherpa 452 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine and is expected to make 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm along with 40 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The engine will be paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The overall design of the Guerrilla is that of a modern retro roadster, with a round LED headlight, tear-drop shaped fuel tank, minimal bodywork and a tall tail section. It will get telescopic front fork, 17-inch alloys shod with road-biased rubber, a Tripper dash on the top-spec variant and a single-piece seat. Expect the Guerrilla 450 to be lighter than the Himalayan as well.

The new Guerrilla 450 will be available in multiple new colours with never-seen-before combination. More details will be revealed as the motorcycle will be launched on July 17th, 2024.