Renault Duster 1.3-Liter Turbo Petrol Engine ARAI-Mileage Revealed- Details

Renault India has announced the ARAI-certified fuel efficiency figures for the new Renault Duster powered by the Turbo TCe 160 engine. The SUV delivers a claimed mileage of 18.45 km/l with the DCT automatic transmission, while the 6-speed manual version returns 17.75 km/l. The brand claims that the new Renault Duster has been developed to suit Indian driving conditions, combining performance with ride and handling. Its Turbo TCe 160 engine produces 163 hp and 280 Nm of torque, positioning it as one of the more powerful options in its segment. The powertrain has been tuned to offer a balance between performance and fuel efficiency.

Speaking on the development, Dr V Vikraman, Chief of Renault Engineering, Renault Group India said, "The ARAI-certified figures highlight the strength of our technology and our commitment to delivering superior all-round value. The new Renault Duster's Turbo 160 engine integrates advanced solutions such as low-friction coatings and high-pressure fuel injection to optimise combustion and efficiency. Paired with Renault's latest DCT automatic transmission, which ensures fast and seamless gear shifts, the powertrain delivers an excellent balance of performance and fuel efficiency while remaining strong and responsive on the road."

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Apart from the 1.3-liter turbo petrol engine, the Duster also gets a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine producing 100 bhp and 160 Nm, which is offered exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission. Further, the brand has planned to introduce the 1.8-litre four-cylinder direct-injection petrol engine (E-Tech 160) combined with a 1.4kWh battery, a 49 bhp motor, and a 20 bhp hybrid starter generator (HSG), forming the E-Tech 160 hybrid setup. This configuration is expected to produce 160 bhp and 172 Nm of torque, with a launch timeline around Diwali 2026.

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Talking about the prices, the Renault Duster is available at a starting price tag of Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 18.49 lakh (ex-showroom). In the Indian market, the Duster SUV competes with rivals kike the Tata Sierra, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and more.