Production-Ready Tata Harrier EV Showcased Ahead Of Launch: Watch

Tata Harrier EV showcased in Pune
Tata Motors has revealed the production-ready version of the upcoming Harrier EV in all its glory. This might be the brand's way of saying that the vehicle will soon be launched in the country. Before this, the model was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 in January. However, the electric SUV was more of a showpiece presented on a stage at the time. To change that, this time, the automaker has demonstrated the capabilities of the EV with various maneuvers with the vehicle on the test track.
Starting with the design, the Tata Harrier EV gets design elements very similar to its ICE counterparts. However, there are some EV-specific elements differentiating it from its petrol-powered cousin. For instance, the electric SUV comes with a closed-off grille with a new design for the bumper. This can be seen in the form of vertical slats, something that we previously saw on the Curvv EV. Furthermore, it now gets LED DRLs and headlights that have welcome and goodbye animations.
To complement the aforementioned design elements, the SUV now comes with a new design for the alloy wheels improved for better aerodynamics. Meanwhile, the rear end of the vehicle continues to look the same with slight changes in the form of connected LED taillights. Additionally, the design of the rear bumper has been tweaked with a similar vertical slat treatment found in the front.
On the inside, the Tata Harrier EV gets a layout very similar to the ICE version. The highlights of the cabin include 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system which supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, 10-speaker JBL sound system, and more. The vehicle also comes with features vehicle-to-load and vehicle-to-charge.
For safety, it will come loaded with features like seven airbags, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake with auto hold, electronic stability control, TPMS, and a suite of ADAS features.
The Tata Harrier is built on the manufacturer's dedicated "Acti.ev" platform. At the Auto Expo 2025, the manufacturer confirmed that it will feature all-wheel drive capabilities and is anticipated to have a range exceeding 500 km. Another significant update for the Tata Harrier EV is its multi-link rear suspension, which is expected to enhance ride quality and handling dynamics.
