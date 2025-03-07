Maruti Suzuki Fronx-Based Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Gets A Price Hike

In a month when major car brands have decided to offer attractive discounts to close the financial year with their best possible performances, Toyota has taken a drift. Toyota has hiked the price of the Urban Cruiser Taisor, by Rs 5,500. However, this price hike is only applicable for the S AMT and the S+ AMT variants; the rest of the variants get dearer by Rs 500.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: Engine And Performance

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor gets three engine options- 1.0-litre turbo petrol, 1.2-litre NA petrol, and the 1.2-litre petrol + CNG engine. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine of the Taisor gives out a peak power and torque output of 100 Hp and 148 Nm, respectively. The 1.2-litre NA petrol engine delivers 90 Hp of peak power and 113 Nm of max torque. Whereas, the 1.2-litre petrol and CNG engine delivers puny 77 Hp of power and 98.5 Nm of torque output.



Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: Interior Features

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor has features like 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 6-speaker ARKAMYS-tuned sound system, a wireless phone charger, and auto AC with rear vents. Its feature list further includes cruise control, a heads-up display, keyless entry, powered ORVMs, and steering-mounted audio controls.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: Safety Features

The Urban Cruiser Taisor has not been tested under the Bharat NCAP, yet. However, it includes safety features like- 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, reverse parking sensors, electronic stability control, ISOFIX child seat and more.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: Price And Rivals

The prices for the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor start from Rs 7.74 lakh (ex-showroom). The Taisor locks horns with the Tata Punch, Hyundai Exter, Citroen C3, and the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.