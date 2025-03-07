Kia Carens Achieves 2 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone Within 3 Years From Its Launch

Kia, the South Korean car manufacturer, is enjoying a warm response from the Indian audience. Adding another feather to its hat is the Kia Carens, as the MPV has managed to find over 200,000+ buyers since its launch, which took place in early 2022. The Kia Carens has emerged as one of the fastest-selling vehicles in its category.

On the achievement, Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar, Sr. VP, Sales & Marketing, Kia India, commented- "The success of the Kia Carens is a testament to trust and innovation, driven by our deep understanding of the evolving needs of Indian families. With its advanced features, spacious interiors, and uncompromised safety, the Carens has redefined the family mover segment. Winning the trust of over 200,000 families and with consistent monthly sales, this milestone reflects Carens growing appeal. It motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of excellence, delivering products that make every journey more comfortable, connected, and enjoyable".



Kia also stated that the petrol variants of the Carens constitute 58%, while diesel variants comprise 42% of total sales. The AT & iMT transmissions contribute to 32% of the total Carens sales. Also, 28% of the customers opt for the variants with sunroof.

The Kia Carens gets three engine options- a 1.5-liter T-GDi petrol, a 1.5-liter petrol, and a 1.5-liter CRDi diesel engine. These engines are capable of producing 160 HP, 115 HP, and 116 HP, respectively. Kia also claims a mileage of 16.5 kmpl for the petrol engine variants and a mileage of 21.5 kmpl for the diesel engine variants. It is available at a starting price of Rs 10.60 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia is also planning to roll out the 2025 update of the Carens, and it is expected to be followed by an all-electric Carens EV. The automaker has been tight-lipped about the Carens Facelift and its electrified iteration, but the test mules have been spied a few times.