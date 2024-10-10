Price Comparison: 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB Vs All Of Its Rivals

The German carmaker - Mercedes-Benz, has launched the all-new E-Class LWB in the country. The prices for the mid-size luxury saloon start from Rs 78.50 lakh, ex-showroom. It is introduced with three engine choices - a 2.0L turbo-petrol, a 2.0L diesel, and a 2.0L straight-six turbo-petrol. The deliveries for the E200 have already started, while the dispatches of the E220d and E450 will happen in a staged manner. The E-Class rivals with a slew of cars in the Indian market. Quite like the compact SUV space, this space sees some heat in our market. Its rivals include the BMW 5-Series LWB, Audi A6, Volvo S90, and Lexus ES 300h. But how does it fare against them in terms of price? Read on to find out.

BMW 5-Series

Starting with the BMW 5-Series, it is currently available in just a single trim and is priced at Rs 72.90 lakh, ex-showroom. The 5-Series gets a 2.0L turbo-petrol motor that pushes out 258 Hp and 400 Nm of max torque.

Also Read - 2025 Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark & Full Throttle Breaks Cover

Volvo S90

The Volvo S90, on the other hand, is priced from Rs 68.25 lakh, ex-showroom. The S90 also puts to use a 2.0L 4-cylinder that generates a peak power output of 250 Hp. Unlike the E-Class and 5-Series, the S90 utilises an FWD layout, and it retails in just one trim, called Ultimate.

Also Read - Tata Nexon CNG Review: Breaking Barriers

Audi A6

Another German luxury saloon on this list is the Audi A6, which also gets a 2.0L turbo-petrol power plant with a peak power output of 265 Hp and 370 Nm of max torque. The Audi A6 is priced from Rs 64.41 lakh and tops out at Rs 70.79 lakh, ex-showroom.

Lexus ES 300h

Lastly, it is time to talk about the only Japanese saloon on this list - Lexus ES 300h. The ES 300h retails in two trims, namely Luxury and Exquisite. These models are priced at Rs 64 lakh and Rs 69.70 lakh, respectively. Powering the ES is a 2.5L hybrid powerplant that puts out a peak power output of 214 Hp.