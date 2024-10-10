Tata Nexon CNG Review: Breaking Barriers

The constant experimentation has surged the volumes for Tata Motors. Now, it's time for the market to experience something new again. Nexon features a turbo-petrol engine that gets CNG as an option. Is it pleasing to drive and makes sense? Read along to find out in your first drive review of Tata Nexon iCNG:

Under the hood:

The 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine produces 100 PS and 170 Nm of peak torque in CNG mode. The torque is unchanged but there is a drop of 20 PS in output. It's mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and an AMT is possibly in the works. The claimed fuel efficiency in CNG mode is 24 km/kg.

Drive experience:

There are plenty of apprehensions and technological challenges around CNG with turbo-petrol engines. Be it fuel remapping, tweaking the ECU, or several other changes to the drivetrain, Tata Motors is trying to break the barriers with Nexon iCNG. Due to a single ECU for petrol and CNG, the ignition can be operated in CNG mode itself. On the move, it doesn't feel breathless or sluggish. The power is linearly delivered from 1,800 rpm. The mid-range torque is strong, allowing quick manoeuvres. The three-cylinder engine becomes vibey around 3,000 rpm and revving it further only makes the cabin experience unpleasant.

The gearbox also feels basic, and the tuning is more towards fuel economy. The gear throws are long and the shifts are notchy. The clutch travel is moderate albeit. In terms of acceleration, the CNG mode feels a tad bit slower than petrol but not a dealbreaker. The most sorted aspect of Nexon is the ride quality. It's assuring, tall over the speed breakers and comfortably tackles most road imperfections. The CNG variant is around 120 kilograms heavier than the petrol-powered Nexon and the added weight only adds to a more behaved road manners. It feels planted at triple-digit speeds. The steering wheel is a bit too large for my liking, but the Nexon CNG handles rather well. We were able to achieve 23.40 km/kg of fuel efficiency during our test drive of 145 kilometres.

Familiar Outlook:

Tata Motors ensured buyers of Nexon CNG don't feel left out. Eight trim lines, ranging from Rs 8.99 lakh to Rs 14.59 lakh (ex-showroom), there is something for everyone. The top-spec Nexon CNG we drove comes with a panoramic sunroof, black leatherette seats, air purifier, wireless charger, 10.25-inch infotainment screen, six airbags, stability programme, tire pressure monitoring system and digital driver's display, to name a few. The CNG trim commands a premium of Rs 1 lakh over the corresponding petrol trim.

The use of twin cylinders for CNG refuelling is liberating usable boot space, something customers seem to prefer. A 321-litre of cargo volume means two full-size bags and a petite one. It's only 60 litres less than the Nexon petrol variant. On the tailgate, there is an i-CNG badge of the particular trim which is the only visual distinction over the petrol and diesel variants.