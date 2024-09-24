Tata Nexon iCNG Launched At Rs 8.99 Lakh: Gets Panoramic Sunroof, Dual-Cylinder & More

Tata Motors is all set to take its Nexon lineup a step further with exciting new additions that are bound to grab attention. After its recent facelift, Tata has now introduced a CNG variant of its popular subcompact SUV - Nexon, in the Indian market. The Tata Nexon iCNG is launched at a starting price of Rs 8.99 lakh, ex-showroom. But that's not all - the updated Nexon will also boast of changes to the EV version and the Dark variants. The company has introduced updates for the Nexon EV with a longer range. Talking of the Red Dark edition, it is an extension of the existing Dark variants.

2024 Tata Nexon iCNG: Specs

The Nexon iCNG gets the existing 1.2L turbo-petrol engine that will now put out a peak power output of 100 Hp against 170 Nm of max torque. It will come paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

2024 Tata Nexon iCNG: Features & Boot Space

Moreover, the compact SUV uses Tata Motors' dual-cylinder technology for a practical boot space of 321 litres. The spare has now moved down under the body, like the Punch iCNG. The SUV further gets a strong safety net with 6 airbags, ESP and more as standard affair across the range. With the introduction of CNG variants, the Nexon also gets a large panoramic sunroof and a 10.25-inch instrument cluster with a navigation display. Also, there will be a total of 8 variants of offer.

2024 Tata Nexon Red Dark Edition:

In terms of design, the new Red Dark variant will be a standout. Tata has already seen great success with its Dark Editions across models like the Harrier and Safari. The Nexon also gets this extension of the Dark Edition now for a more flamboyant look with updated interior.

2024 Tata Nexon EV: What's Updated?

The Nexon EV is also updated with a new larger 45 kWh battery pack that will now deliver a range of 489 km (claimed), while the real-world range will be in the range of 350-370 km. It is priced from Rs 13.99 lakh, ex-showroom.