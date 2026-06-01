Petrol Pumps To Facilitate Multiple Ethanol Blends With E30 Under Consideration

Ethanol is a big and hot topic of discussion among petrol consumers today. Earlier, India adopted a mandatory roll-out of the E20 ethanol-blended petrol across all pumps. The next in phase are E25 and E30 blends. With BIS citing standardisation for the E30 blend, the availability doesn't look far-fetched. In fact, as per a recent report by Mint, the government is advising companies on preparing to dispense more ethanol-petrol blends - E22, E25, and E30.

The report mentions that state-owned and privately-owned oil marketing companies are advised to facilitate the distribution of these numerous blends and offer choices to consumers, depending upon their compatibility.

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The person aware of the matter, as per Mint, said, "Petrol pumps across India may soon offer consumers a wider range of ethanol-blended petrol options - similar to choosing products off a supermarket shelf - allowing vehicle owners to pick fuel variants based on engine compatibility, Mint reported on Thursday, citing people aware of the development."

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This certainly is in line with Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways - Nitin Gadkari's vision of making India self-reliant and cutting down on crude imports. Also, Maruti Suzuki and Hero are now preparing to launch their first flex-fuel vehicles this month. Hero MotoCorp will introduce a new two-wheeler on June 3, with the capabilities to run on E100 blend. Similarly, a car from Maruti Suzuki will also be launched, which will operate on E100.