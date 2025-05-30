Ola S1, Gig Electric Scooter Deliveries Delayed While Roadster Reaches Dealerships

Ola Electric introduced the S1Z and Gig electric scooters as the most affordable models of its range in November 2024. At the time, the brand announced that the deliveries of the scooter would be initiated in the coming months. However, the brand has now announced that the two new additions to its EV portfolio will be delayed. The announcement comes at a time when the manufacturer is facing tough competition from legacy brands like Bajaj Auto and TVS Motors.

The brand also mentioned that the launch of some new products will be delayed and will be scheduled in a sequential order. Presently, the brand has directed all its focus on the Roadster motorcycle, which is out for deliveries in the market. The manufacturer will also focus on advancing the platform through generational upgrades.

"We are delaying the S1 Z, Gig/Gig+, and some other future products and will sequentially launch these products such that each product receives the right customer mindshare," Ola Electric said in a communication to its shareholders.

Ola Gig

Ola revealed its debut B2B-focused electric scooter, the Gig, which comes in two variants priced between Rs 39,999 and Rs 49,999. Additionally, it unveiled the S1 Z, priced at Rs 59,999, aimed at urban commuters on a budget. While deliveries for both models were initially scheduled to commence in April and May of this year, they have now been postponed to a later date.

Meanwhile, the Roadster, which is the brand's first electric motorcycle, has started reaching dealerships after a delay in initiating the process. The process was initially supposed to start in March, which later got postponed to April, only to begin in May.