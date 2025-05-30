Honda EV O Electric Motorcycle Launched In China; Unlikely To Be Launched In India

Honda recently took the wraps off its first ever electric motorcycle and has launched the same in China. The Honda EV O was designed and developed with Guangzhou, Honda's Chinese partner, under the brand name Wuyang-Honda. The EV O is offered in two variants - one with 4.1 kWh dual-battery pack and the other with a 6.2 kWh triple-battery pack. The former has a claimed range of 120 km and the latter has a range of 170 km. Prices for the EV O start at 29,999 yuan (Rs. 3.56 lakh) and go up to 36,999 yuan (Rs. 4.4 lakh), based on current exchange rates.

The 4.1 kWh variant weighs 143 kg and requires approximately 1.5 hours for a full charge with a home-charger and 1 hour with a fast-charger. It has a top speed of 110 kmph. In contrast, the 6.2 kWh version tips the scales at 156 kg and extends the charging time to around 2.5 hours. Both models get the same electric motor which has a peak power output 15.3 kW. Built around a forged aluminium chassis, the Honda EV O features a distinctive 16-inch front and 14-inch rear wheel setup. Braking duties are handled by single disc brakes at both ends and dual-channel ABS is standard.

In terms of technology, the EV O gets dual dash cam offering. The base 4.1 kWh variant includes a front-facing camera, while the 6.2 kWh model adds a rear dash cam for comprehensive video recording. Both trims come equipped with twin seven-inch TFT displays, offering access to features such as navigation, riding mode selection, music control, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. There are three riding modes on offer too - Eco, Normal, Sport.

The design on the Honda EV O is that of a retro café racer and the battery pack in neatly integrated into the Aluminium chassis. Other design highlights include a round LED headlight, clip-on handlebar, single-piece seat and bar-end mirrors, details that you would see on a modern classic motorcycle.

The fact that Honda built this motorcycle with a Chinese partner means that it is unlikely to be launched in India. It could have been a good alternative to the Ultraviolette F77.