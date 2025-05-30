2025 Honda Gold Wing Tour 50th Anniversary Edition Launched In India

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the 2025 Gold Wing Tour - 50th Anniversary Edition, marking five decades of its iconic luxury touring motorcycle. Bookings are now open exclusively at the company's premium BigWing Topline dealerships. The 50th Anniversary Honda Gold Wing Tour will be available in a single DCT variant with Bordeaux Red Metallic colour and has been priced at Rs. 39.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram).

50th Anniversary Honda Gold Wing Tour: Design

The 2025 Gold Wing Tour features a contemporary design with an aerodynamically efficient and visually commanding silhouette. A special Gold Wing emblem with "50th Anniversary" and "since 1975" detailing distinguishes this milestone edition. The motorcycle is equipped with a full-LED lighting system and optimised air vents, balancing aerodynamic performance with rider ergonomics tailored for long journeys.

50th Anniversary Honda Gold Wing Tour: Features

The 2025 Gold Wing Tour cockpit features a 7.0-inch color TFT display for riding data, navigation, and audio controls. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are now included. A "Since 1975" welcome screen appears upon startup. The motorcycle offers an extended electric screen, upgraded audio system speakers, Bluetooth connectivity, two USB Type-C sockets, and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

50th Anniversary Honda Gold Wing Tour: Specs

The 2025 Honda Gold Wing Tour is powered by a substantial 1833cc liquid-cooled, four-stroke, 24-valve, flat six-cylinder engine producing 93 kW (approximately 125 hp) of power and 170 Nm (approximately 125 lb-ft) of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT).

Coupled with safety aids and electronics for performance, including a Throttle-By-Wire (TBW) system, ABS, traction control and Airbag, it guarantees a ride that's both thrilling and safe. The Gold Wing Tour comes with four riding modes - Tour, Sport, Econ and Rain, each with settings that help tailor the riding character of the motorcycle.