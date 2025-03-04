Ola Roadster X Electric Motorcycle Still Away From Being Road-Ready

Ola Electric is a brand that manages to be in the headlines for either sheer love by the Indian audience or some dispute. The company took the veils off 3 motorcycles on August 15 last year. During the presentation, it even boasted to be the fourth-largest EV manufacturer in the world, if it excludes the Chinese market from the list. Fast forward to 2024, one of those three bikes - Ola Roadster X, was officially launched on February 5. The deliveries were slated to start by mid-March, but it now seems like a distant dream.
In a recent conversation with NDTV Profit, people aware of the matter said that the issues that plagued the company's scooters in the past have surfaced in the motorcycle as well. The electric motorcycle is yet to undergo the homologation process, the people cited above said, requesting anonymity since the matter isn't public yet. The electric vehicle has issues with its thermal management, battery pack, battery management system (BMS), and the motor, they said.
For starters, homologation is a process of getting the vehicle certified to be road-legal and road-worthy to be sold to the public. The certifications come from government bodies that ensure the vehicle's road-legal compliances, subject to safety, performance, emission standards and more.
The Roadster X is launched with as many as 5 battery-pack choices, ranging from 2.5 to 9.1 kWh. However, sources reveal that the size of the larger 9.1 kWh battery pack is causing issues to the thermal management system, which could eventually result in battery fire incidents. This has also been the case of attention for the company's electric scooters as well. Therefore, the commencement of production at the Gigafactory in Tamil Nadu will take longer than expected.
The company earlier announced embarking on an expansion spree, but parallelly it was also in the news for receiving almost a lakh complaints every month, and a larger chunk of them were being left unattended.
