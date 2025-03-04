Honda Amaze, City, And Elevate Get Up To Rs 1 Lakh Off: Full Details

The financial year is ending, with March hitting the calendars. Hence, Honda Cars India is offering massive discounts on the MY2024 and MY2025 models of its line-up. Honda is currently offering discounts worth 1 lakh on its popular cars, such as the Honda City, Honda Elevate, and the Honda Amaze. However, these offers may vary according to the city and the availability of stocks in different dealerships.

Honda City: March 2025 Offers

The Honda City gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine that can churn out a peak power and torque output of 117.37 HP and 145 Nm, respectively. It also claims a mileage of 18.4 kmpl.

Honda is offering a direct cash discount of Rs 90,000 on the MY2024 and MY2025 models of the Honda City e: HEV. The other variants of the Honda City, like - ZX, XZ, V, and SV notch a total benefit worth Rs 73,300.

Honda Elevate: March 2025 Offers

Honda's subcompact SUV, the Elevate, has discounts worth Rs 86,100 on its top trim - ZX CVT. The manual variant gets a discount of Rs 66,100. The base variant of the Honda Elevate - SV, and the mid-level V and VX variants are available at a discount of Rs 56,100. The Honda Elevate Apex Edition, which gets added accessories, calculating a rise of Rs 35,000 in the cost, is now available at a discount of Rs 46,100.



Honda Amaze: March 2025 Offers

Honda is offering the highest discount on the Amaze, with the second-gen Amaze receiving a direct slash of Rs 1.07 lakhs. The MY2024 and MY2025 model of the Amaze VX CNG gets additional offers worth Rs 40,000. The Honda Amaze E and S variant receive Rs 57,200 off and the S CNG gets benefits worth Rs 77,200. The offers amount to Rs 67,200 for the Honda Amaze VX variant.

The second-gen Amaze is on sale along with the third-gen, and is available at a starting price of Rs 7.20 lakh and 9.86 lakh, respectively.