Ola Roadster Electric Motorcycle Range Launched In India: Variant-wise Prices & Details

Ola Electric has launched a new electric motorcycle in India, called the Roadster with prices starting from Rs 74,999. The motorcycle dons a monolithic design language and will retail in a total of 3 variants - Roadster, Roadster X, and Roadster Pro. Moreover, there will be further trims based on the battery pack sizes of the Ola Roadster electric motorcycle. Alongside, the company has further announced the integration of its cells in its own vehicles starting Q1 FY26. The company has also showcased the indigenously developed Bharat 4680 cell and battery pack, the new Gen-3 platform, and MoveOS 5. The electric two-wheeler manufacturer has also teased two new electric motorcycles - Sportster and Arrowhead.

Ola Roadster X

Speaking at the event, Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CMD, Ola Electric, said, "Today, 2/3rd of India's 2W market consists of motorcycles, and with Ola's entry into this segment, EV penetration is poised to further accelerate in the Indian 2W segment. We have already been successful in accelerating EV adoption in the scooter segment, and with our futuristic portfolio of products, we are now focused on supercharging EV penetration through our motorcycles. Coupled with the integration of our cells in our vehicles starting early next year, we are determined to chart a new course for mass EV adoption across India."

Ola Roadster Electric Motorcycle: Variants

The Roadster X boasts a peak motor output of 11 kW. There are 3 battery pack choices - 2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh, and 4.5 kWh. The 0-40 kmph sprint takes 2.8 seconds (for the 4.5 kWh variant), while it has a maximum speed of 124 kmph and offers a range of 200 km (top variant). Roadster X comes with an efficient Combi Braking System (CBS) with disk brakes at the front with advanced brake-by-wire technology. The motorcycle also features Sports, Normal, and Eco riding modes.

Featuring a 4.3-inch LCD segment display powered by MoveOS 5, the Roadster X offers a wide range of digital tech features such as Ola Maps Navigation (Turn by Turn), advanced regen, cruise control, Riding Modes, DIY Mode, TPMS alerts, OTA updates and more. The motorcycle comes with Digital Key Unlock and Ola Electric App connectivity as well.

Ola Roadster

The Roadster is powered by a 13 kW motor and is available in 3.5 kWh, 4.5 kWh, and 6 kWh battery variants. It cruises from 0-40 kmph in just 2 seconds (6 kWh). The motorcycle has a top speed of 126 kmph and offers a claimed range of 248 km. Riders can switch between four riding modes - Hyper, Sports, Normal, and Eco.

Powered by MoveOS 5, the Roadster sports a 6.8-inch TFT touchscreen and comes loaded with smart features such as proximity unlock, cruise control, party mode, tamper alert, along with AI-powered features such as Krutrim Assistant, smartwatch app, and road trip planner. The motorcycle gets disc brakes at the front and the rear, supported by advanced single-channel ABS with sophisticated cornering ABS and brake-by-wire technology.

Ola Roadster Pro

Powered by a motor with a peak power output of 52 kW and 105 Nm torque, the 16 kWh variant of the motorcycle accelerates from 0-40 kmph in just 1.2 sec, 0-60 kmph in 1.9 seconds and clocks a top speed of 194 kmph. The massive 16 kWh battery has an IDC-certified range of 579 km, making it not only the fastest but also the most efficient motorcycle in the segment.

The Roadster Pro sports a 10-inch TFT touchscreen, USD (upside down) forks, and two-channel switchable ABS with disc brakes at the front and the rear. The futuristic motorcycle has four riding modes (Hyper, Sport, Normal, and Eco) and two DIY modes.

With the upcoming MoveOS 5 update, the Roadster Pro offers best-in-class digital tech features including ADAS, three-level traction control, integrated ride modes (Race, Urban, Rain & Off-road), access controls (geo-fencing, time-fencing, mode-fencing) among many other features. The Roadster Pro will also have advanced race-track features such as Race Mode, Anti-Wheely, and Stoppie modes with MoveOS 6.

Ola Roadster Electric Motorcycle: Prices

Reservation of all Roadster variants starts on August 15, 2024. Also, it gets an 8-year warranty While the deliveries of the Roadster X and Roadster will begin from FY25, the top-spec Roadster Pro's deliveries will commence in FY26.

Variant-wise prices of Ola Roadster X:

Ola Roadster X 2.5 kWh - Rs 74,999

Ola Roadster X 3.5 kWh - Rs 84,999

Ola Roadster X 4.5 kWh - Rs 99,999

Variant-wise prices of Ola Roadster:

Ola Roadster 3.5 kWh - Rs 1,04,999

Ola Roadster 4.5 kWh - Rs 1,19,999

Ola Roadster 6 kWh - Rs 1,39,999

Variant-wise prices of Ola Roadster Pro: