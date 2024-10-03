Ola Electric Diwali Discounts: S1 X Electric Scooter Now Starts At Rs 49,000

Ola Electric, one of the largest electric two-wheeler manufacturers in the country has announced the BOSS - Biggest Ola Season Sale. Under the campaign, the company is offering massive festive season discounts. Thus, it has announced entry into its S1 portfolio for as low as Rs 49,999. Additionally, the company has introduced festive benefits of up to Rs 40,000, which include Hypercharging credits, MoveOS+ upgrade, exclusive deals on accessories & Care+ coupled with irresistible exciting offers.

Starting today, the company will offer the following benefits under its BOSS campaign:

BOSS Prices: Ola S1 X 2kWh starting at just Rs 49,999 (limited stock).

BOSS Discounts: Up to Rs 25,000 on S1 portfolio - flat cash discount of Rs 25,000 on S1 X 2kWh, discounts of up to Rs 15,000 on S1 portfolio.

BOSS Warranty: Free 8-year/80,000 km battery warranty worth Rs 7,000.

BOSS Finance Offers: Finance offers of up to Rs 5,000 on select credit card EMIs.

BOSS Benefits: Free MoveOS+ upgrade worth Rs 6,000; Free Hypercharging credits worth up to Rs 7,000.

Announcing the campaign, Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and MD, Ola Electric, said, "We are excited to bring in the BOSS of all offers for our customers this festive season, making it the best time to buy an EV. BOSS is our biggest-ever festive offering yet, as we continue with our mission to #EndICEAge and deepen EV penetration across the country. With the biggest discounts, best deals, and attractive financing offers, this would be the perfect time for EVs to scale up and give ICE vehicles a run for their money."

Ola Electric offers an expansive S1 portfolio with six offerings across attractive price points catering to customers with different range requirements. While the premium offerings S1 Pro and S1 Air are priced at Rs 1,34,999 and Rs 1,07,499, respectively, the mass market offerings include S1 X portfolio (2 kWh, 3 kWh, and 4 kWh) priced at Rs 74,999, Rs 87,999, and Rs 101,999, respectively.