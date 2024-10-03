Kia EV9 Electric SUV Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.3 Crore

The Kia EV9 is the company's flagship model to be on sale in India and globally

The Kia EV9 all-electric SUV, Kia's biggest and most expensive car till date, is now on sale in India. It is priced at Rs. 1.3 crore (ex-showroom) and it is also Kia's flagship product. The Kia EV9 also won the World Car of the Year 2024 (WCOTY 2024). In terms of design, it is boxy, yet has a drag co-efficient of 0.28. The front end gets a 'digital tiger-face', built on the 'opposites united' design philosophy, with sleek LED headlights and 'star map' LED accents. The electric SUV gets a 99.9 kWh battery, which offers a claimed range of 561 kilometres. The car can be charged from 10-80 per cent in just 24 minutes with a 350 kW DC fast-charger. The electric SUV can do the 0-100 kmph sprint in 5.3 seconds. The total power output is 282.6 kW along with peak torque output of a massive 700 Nm. The electric SUV has a ground clearance of 198 mm.

The interior of the EV9 gets Kia Connect 2.0, a sophisticated integration that provides seamless connectivity with smart devices, real-time updates, and remote vehicle control. The over-the-air (OTA) software updates ensure that software enhancements can be performed without needing a dealership visit. The EV9 has 44 controllers through which the car can be diagnosed remotely. The Digital Key 2.0 allows owners to unlock and start the vehicle using their smartphones, reinforcing the vehicle's tech-driven identity. Kia also offers Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) feature enhances convenience by allowing users to power devices while on the move.

The EV9's gets a 'Trinity' panoramic display, which combines a 12.3-inch HD display instrument cluster, a 5-inch HD HVAC display, and a 12.3-inch HD touchscreen navigation and entertainment system. Safety is also a priority with the EV9, which boasts over 27 Autonomous ADAS features, multi-collision brakes, vehicle stability management, and a comprehensive 10-airbag system, ensuring good protection for all occupants. The Kia EV9 also gets a 5-star crash test rating from Euro NCAP and ANCAP. Other features include powered seats on all three rows, captain seats on the second row, dual-sunroof and 64-colour ambient lighting.

At a price point of Rs. 1.3 crore (ex-showroom), it goes up against the likes of the Mercedes-EQS SUV, BMW iX and the Audi Q8 e-tron.