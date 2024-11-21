Hyundai Ioniq 9 Unveiled Globally As The Flagship EV; Rivals The Kia EV9

Hyundai has unveiled the Ioniq 9 electric car which will first go on sale in South Korea followed by the US. It will go on sale in other markets after that. The Ioniq 9 is the brand's flagship electric car and is based on the same E-GMP platform as the Kia EV9.

Hyundai Ioniq 9 Dimensions

The Ioniq 9 is massive. It measures 5,060 mm in length, 1,980 mm in width and 1,790 mm in height. The wheelbase is a massive 3,130 mm while the boot space is rated at 620 litres which can be increased to 1,323 litres when the third row is folded. As is the case with other E-GMP cars, the Ioniq 9 features an 88-litre frunk in the RWD version and 52-litres on the AWD version. The Ioniq 9 gets a bulbous front end with the parametric pixel front LEDs, upright LED tail lamps, 19-inch alloys as standard with an option of 20- and 21-inch units. It does away with a physical antenna for a clean look and the SUV has a drag coefficient of 0.25.

Hyundai Ioniq 9 Interior & Features

The Hyundai Ioniq 9 is a three-row SUV in 6- and 7-seater versions. It boasts of 1,899 mm of headroom and 2,050 mm of leg room when second and third rows are combined. It also allows for second-row swiveling seats allowing the second and third row passengers to face each other when the car is stationary. The central console can be moved by upto 190 mm and provides 5.6-litres and 12.6-litres of storage space.

The features include dual 12-inch touchscreens, multi-zone climate control, roof-mounted air vents, 8-speaker system along with an optional Bose 14-speaker sound system. The safety features include 10 airbags, ADAS features and more.

Hyundai Ioniq 9 Range & Powertrain

The Ioniq 9 has a 110.3 kWh battery pack which offers 620 km of claimed WLTP range for the RWD version. It can be charged from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 24 minutes when connected with a 350 kW charger.

The Ioniq 9 is available in two variants: a Long range RWD variant with 218 hp/350 Nm while the AWD version offers an extra motor on the front axle that develops 94 hp. The top variant takes 6.7 seconds to do the 0-100 kmph sprint.

Hyundai's flagship EV, the Ioniq 9 will take on the Kia EV9.