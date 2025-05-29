2026 Kia EV9 Breaks Cover Internationally: New Edition, Improved Range And More

Kia, the South Korean automaker, has now unveiled the EV9 all-electric SUV in America. While its launch and other details for the Indian market are still unannounced, the three-row electric SUV has got some updates and a decent price cut in the American market.

2026 Kia EV9: Battery And Powertrain

The 2026 Kia EV9 is based on the same platform as its current iteration, which is the E-GMP platform. It also retains the 99.8 battery pack and a 76.1 kWh battery, available as options. These power units can churn out a peak power of 201 hp and 379 hp, respectively.

2026 Kia EV9

2026 Kia EV9: Exterior

Kia America has brought some major changes to the 2026 EV9 and also introduced the Nightfall Edition. This edition is based on the all-electric SUV's Land trim. While the exterior resembles its preceding iteration, the EV9 now gets some black highlights that give the Nightfall Edition a more rugged appeal. The Kia EV9 Nightfall Edition gets gloss black skid plates, fascia accents, side rails, gloss black mirrors, and roof rails. It also boasts its 20-inch blacked-out wheels and Nightfall Edition-specific black badging.

2026 Kia EV9: Range

While the 2026 Kia EV9 retains the battery pack options from its present model, the brand has worked on improving the range across trims. The Kia EV9 Light Long Range claims to deliver about 490 km, while the Wind, Land, and GT-Line claim to deliver around 450 km of range on a single charge.

2026 Kia EV9: Price

Kia has also slashed the prices of the EV9 in the US market. While the base EV9 continues to start at USD 54,900, the EV9 Light Long Range drops to USD 59,900 from USD 57,900. Also, the EV9 Land is priced at USD 69,900, and the EV9 GT-Line costs USD 73,900 (earlier USD 71,900).