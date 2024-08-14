Kia Carnival & Kia EV9 India Launch Date Revealed

Kia Carnival and the Kia EV9 will be launched in India on October 3, 2024

Kia India is preparing for a double whammy during the upcoming festive season. The Korean manufacturer will launch the current-gen Kia Carnival MPV in India and also showcase, possibly launch the Kia EV9 electric SUV on October 3, 2024, with deliveries mostly beginning Diwali 2024 onwards. It's been two years since Kia last launched a brand-new product in India and now, we will see two launches from the brand. The Kia Carnival will be reintroduced as a new-generation model, which was also showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo as the KA4 while the EV9 will be brought in as Kia's flagship product.

Kia Carnival

The new-gen Kia Carnival will be launched as a CBU initially and we expect Kia to assemble the MPV locally at a later stage. The new Carnival will feature a completely new design and loads of features like twin 12.3-inch screens, 360-degree cameras, head-up display, ventilated seats, climate control and much more. Internationally, the Carnival gets multiple seating layouts which include 7,9- and 11-seater options. Expect Kia to offer more than one engine option on the Carnival with multiple gearbox options. We expect the MPV to be priced at a premium over the previous model, between Rs. 45 lakh and Rs. 50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia EV9

The Kia EV9 is a full-size electric SUV and will be the second fully electric model after the EV6. It is underpinned by the E-GMP skateboard platform that underpins other EV models from Hyundai and Kia. At over 5,000 mm in length and with a wheelbase of 3,100 mm, the Kia EV9 is perhaps the biggest SUV in the company's global line-up and could see multiple battery options being provided, with the bigger battery offering range upwards of 500 km. It will be a premium SUV and since it will be a full import, expect its price to be closer to Rs. 1 crore. The Kia EV9 is a proper SUV, with a bold stance, sharp exteriors and three rows inside. Expect it to be loaded with features like ventilated seats, ADAS, connectivity, digital displays and so on.