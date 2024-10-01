Kia Sales Remain Similar To Last Month's In Sept 2024; Sonet Ruling The Chart

Kia India with its rather small line-up managed to record sales of 23,523 units in September 2024, marking a YoY growth of over 17 per cent. The carmaker could only sell a total of 20,022 units in the country in the same month last year. However, in August 2024, Kia sold 22,523 units, which is a mere difference of 1,000 cars. Talking of model-wise sales numbers, the company's most affordable offering - Sonet, managed to find 10,335 buyers, while the Seltos and Carens registered sales of 6,959 and 6,217 units, respectively.

Watch: Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Kia EV6 vs Volvo C40 Recharge | Battle of Premium EVs

Kia India posted a healthy 66,553-unit sales in Q3 2024, marking almost 10% growth over the Q2 sales this year. The Sonet contributed 45 per cent followed by Seltos and Carens, with 28 per cent and 27 per cent, respectively. This strong performance underscores customers' increasing preference for Kia vehicles, driving the company's growth momentum. Kia's 'Make in India' products continue to attract strong global demand, with exports recorded at 2006 units. The company is now inching closer to the launch of two new models - Carnival and EV9, on October 3 in our market.

Also Read - BMW CE 02 launched at ₹ 4.50 Lakh, Offers 108 Km Range

Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar, Sr. VP and Head of Sales and Marketing commented, "Our continuous exceptional sales performance is driven by the overwhelming response from customers during the festive season of Ganesh Chaturthi and Onam. This success is a testament to the unparalleled customer experience our team consistently delivers. We have also prioritized expanding our touchpoints, ensuring that our best-in-class mobility solutions are accessible to all our customers across the country. As we move into the festival period, our refreshed product line 2 newly introduced Gravity trims will provide much-needed impetus for high festival sales".