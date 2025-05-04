Nissan Teases Two New Upcoming Cars, Launching This Year

Nissan Motor India has now officially teased its upcoming cars for the market. The teaser hides much of the details of the SUV and the MPV, however we know that the C-segment SUV and the MPV will be based on the CMF-A platform, as like the Renault Duster and will be manufactured at the Renault-Nissan Alliance plant in Chennai.



Nissan had earlier confirmed the launch of two cars in India, slated in FY 25-26, and the new teaser, it is hinting that the Nissan prodigies are slotted for an unveiling soon. While the teaser video does not confirm the exact design of the cars, it does hints a few elements that are included on the outside.



The Nissan SUV will get L-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights mated by a chrome strip. It gets a horizontally slatted grille flaunting the Nissan logo at the center, and chrome bars running across the grille. The upcoming SUV also gets reshaped front bumpers with thick C-shaped silver cladding and sleek headlights.



Also, the MPV will feature big headlights with DRLs on either side of a massive grille. The bumper will also have a new appeal with C-shaped silver plates on the lower side.



The engine and powertrain details of the CMF-A based Nissan SUV is not confirmed yet. However, it is likely to be powered by a 1.3L turbo-petrol engine, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that would be capable of churning out 154 hp of power and 250 Nm of torque. While, the upcoming Nissan MPV is likely to get a a 1.0-liter NA petrol engine.



The upcoming Nissan SUV will closely compete with other cars in the Indian market, like- Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate and more. Also, the brand is quite keen on updating its lineup with a new interaction of the Magnite and the X-trail.