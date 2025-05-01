Toyota Urban Cruiser BEV Expected By Year-End, Rivals e Vitara

Toyota, the Japanese car major, is working to launch its Urban Cruiser BEV in India. The Urban Cruiser BEV was unveiled for the Indian market at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The Toyota Urban Cruiser BEV shares its platform with the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, which is likely to launch during the festival season.



The electric SUV is likely to make its way to the Indian roads by the year's end. The Toyota Urban Cruiser BEV will be produced at Maruti's Gujarat facility, alongside the e Viatara. The Urban Cruiser BEV will get two battery packs as an option- a 49 kWh and a 61 kWh battery.



Urban Cruiser BEV rivals Maruti's e Vitara

The 49 kWh battery pack will deliver 144 hp of peak power, while the larger battery pack is capable of churning out 174 hp. The bigger battery trim will be available with the front-wheel-drive setup as well as the all-wheel drive system. Whereas, the smaller battery variant will be restricted to the front-wheel drive setup. It will also deliver a range of up to 500 km on a single charge.



The Urban Cruiser electric will give more space for the passengers as compared to the e Vitara. It measures 4,285 mm in length and offers 2,700 mm of wheelbase. The exterior of the Urban Cruiser BEV is characterized by a chrome strip connecting the headlights along with 12-piece LED DRLs, alloy wheels, black-colored door garnish, roof-mounted spoiler, a bulky bumper on the rear end, and more. The exact interior specs of the BEV have not been revealed yet and we'll have to wait a bit longer for the details.