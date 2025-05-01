Shehnaaz Gill Buys Mercedes-Benz GLS Worth Over Rs 1.34 Crore

Image Source- Instagram
Bollywood actor and internet sensation Shehnaaz Gill bought a new Mercedes-Benz GLS, which is sold in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 1.34 crore (ex-showroom). Gill shared pictures of her special purchase on Instagram, sharing her happiness with her social media followers. To make things even more special, it is the third most expensive SUV of the manufacturer in India's lineup without a Maybach or an AMG badge, following the electric G-Class (worth Rs 3 Crore) and EQE (worth Rs 1.41 crore).
Sharing the pictures of her new, Shehnaaz wrote, "From dreams to driveways, my hard work now has four wheels. Feeling truly blessed! waheguru tera shukar aa." In the pictures, she can be seen breaking a coconut, which is a ritual observed to bring good luck and prosperity. Following the traditions, she can also be seen drawing a Swastika on her new vehicle.
Based on the pictures, the actress seems to have chosen the Obsidian Black colour of the luxurious SUV. Besides black, the vehicle is also available in High-tech Silver, Sodalite Blue, Selenite Grey, and Polar White paint schemes. Complementing the massive size of the SUV are 21-inch alloy wheels.
Shehnaaz Gill's luxury SUV comes packed with a host of features. To mention a few, it has elements like heated and cooled seats, wireless charging, head restraints, controls of the front seat to increase space, electric sunblinds, two 11.6-inch entertainment screens, and an additional tablet to control these features.
The Mercedes-Benz GLS features two engine options: a 3.0-litre, 6-cylinder petrol engine producing 381 hp and 500 Nm, and a 3.0-litre 6-cylinder diesel engine generating 367 hp and 700 Nm. Both variants are equipped with a mild-hybrid system, with the hybrid's integrated starter generator (ISG) providing an extra 20 hp and 200 Nm of torque. The GLS is equipped with a 9-speed automatic transmission that delivers power to all four wheels. It could not be verified which of these options has been chosen by Shehnaaz Gill.
