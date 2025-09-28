Next-Gen Hyundai i20 Snapped Testing In India, Here's What To Expect

Hyundai Motor India is working on the updated version of its premium hatchback, which is the Hyundai i20. The test mule of the next-gen Hyundai i20 has been snapped testing in India for the first time. Though the test vehicle has camouflage sheets all around, it does reveal several exterior updates expected from the new i20.

The spy shots reveal that the new Hyundai i20 carries a more rounded design than the present version on sale in the country. The spy shots only reveal the rear section of the premium hatch, with a sloping roofline and wider rear quarter panels. The test vehicle misses out on the roof rails, that is expected to be carried in the production spec model. Meanwhile, the taillight design and details remain covered under the camouflage sheets.

New-Gen Hyundai i20 Spy Shots

Photo Credit: rushlane

The updated Hyundai i20 is expected to receive a makeover for the new wheel design, along with a new front fascia in line with Hyundai's modern design language. On the inside, the Japanese carmaker is expected to equip the hatchback with a 10.25-inch screen standing on a refreshed dashboard, updated upholstery, and more. The spy shots also reveal that the new Hyundai i20 will get a 360-degree camera. The presence of ventilated front seats, sunroof, and Level-1 ADAS suit can not be ruled off from the expected feature list.

Under the hood, the new Hyundai i20 is likely to retain the power mill from the outgoing model. The i20 gets a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated engine, mated with a 5-speed manual or a CVT, as options. While the brand has not disclosed the details regarding the launch of the new Hyundai i20, it is expected to arrive in 2026.