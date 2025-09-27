Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition Teased Before Launch

Toyota Kirloskar Motor is expanding the range of Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUVs with the launch of a new Aero Edition. Before the launch, the brand announced the latest iteration of the SUV with a teaser, which gives a hint at the design details. While the exact launch date has not been revealed yet, it is expected to launch soon with slight changes in its appearance. Additionally, there will be changes in the cabin of the vehicle.

To begin with, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition will come with a black paint scheme, which is likely similar to the one offered with the Hilux Edition. Although the picture doesn't reveal the details, the Japanese automaker will likely incorporate changes in the SUV to differentiate it from the standard version.

Also Read: Tata Motors Demerger To Split Passenger And Commercial Vehicle Units By October 2025

Similarly, to match the exterior, the cabin will also likely feature all-black upholstery. Chances are, the brand might also include edition-specific badges and inserts in specific areas like the dashboard. Meanwhile, the feature list of the SUV is expected to be the same as the top-end 'V' trim of the SUV. It comes equipped with features like a 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof, power-adjustable seat, TPMS, six airbags, and more.

In terms of mechanics, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV will be identical to the standard model. It will feature a 1.5-liter petrol engine that can also be combined with a CNG powertrain and hybrid technology. Both the petrol and CNG versions of the SUV provide choices for either a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox.

In the hybrid variant, the engine connects to an e-Drive transmission unit. This version generates 91 bhp of power and can achieve up to 141 Nm of maximum torque. The only modification made to the Hyryder's specifications is the addition of a 6-speed automatic transmission (6AT) in the AWD variant, which replaces the previous 5-speed manual gearbox.