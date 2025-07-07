Toyota Hyryder Prestige Package Launched; Gets Ten Dealer-Fitted Accessories

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has introduced a limited-period 'Prestige Package' for its popular self-charging hybrid SUV- the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The brand claims that the package has been designed to elevate the SUV's already bold and sophisticated appeal. This exclusive accessory bundle offers customers an added layer of style, presence, and functionality for everyday driving.

Available from July 2025, the Prestige Package includes 10 high-value, dealer-fitted, and genuine accessories that perfectly complement the strong, urban design of the Hyryder:

Door Visor - Premium with SS Insert

Hood Emblem

Rear Door Lid Garnish

Fender Garnish

Body Cladding

Front Bumper Garnish

Head Lamp Garnish

Rear Bumper Garnish

Rear Lamp Garnish - Chrome

Back Door Garnish

Each accessory has been curated to seamlessly blend with the Hyryder 's distinct SUV character-amplifying its muscular stance, chrome highlights, and striking silhouette, while also offering added protection and durability.

Also Read: Porsche GT3 RS Crashes With BMW M2 At Nurburgring: Watch Video

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder is a first-in-segment self-charging strong hybrid electric powertrain that combines petrol and electric power for exceptional fuel efficiency and smooth, silent performance. It is powered by Toyota's 1.5L TNGA Atkinson cycle engine and an advanced electric motor, the hybrid variant is ideal for both city and highway drives. The Neo Drive (mild-hybrid) variants come with a 1.5L K-series engine, offered with a 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission. For added capability, select trims also feature an intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system.

On the outside, the Hyryder features a bold Crystal Acrylic Grille, twin LED DRLs, sculpted character lines, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the cabin blends comfort and convenience with ventilated leather seats, a panoramic sunroof, a 9-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, wireless charging, ambient lighting, and a 360-degree camera. Practical touches like rear reclining seats, rear AC vents, USB ports, a 60:40 split rear seat, and more.

The brand insists prospective buyers visit their nearest dealership to explore the Prestige Package and experience the enhanced suite for the Toyota hybrid SUV.