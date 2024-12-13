New Toyota Urban Cruiser EV Revealed; Based On Suzuki e-Vitara

The Toyota Urban Cruiser EV finally breaks cover and it is based on the Suzuki e-Vitara. The Urban Cruiser EV will go on sale in Europe in 2025 and is most likely to come to India as well. By 2026, Toyota plans to have 15 zero emission vehicles in its range, including six battery electric vehicles using a dedicated platform, and the Urban Cruiser EV is one of them. The Urban Cruiser is somewhere between a compact and a mid-size SUV and the overall design is similar to that of the Suzuki e-Vitara but it does have a distinct look.



Toyota Urban Cruiser EV Design & Dimensions

The overall look is more of sophistication rather than being butch. Toyota calls the front-end design of the SUV to be 'hammerhead'. At the rear, the SUV get the LED lightbar along with taillights similar to the Suzuki e-Vitara. Viewed in profile, the SUV does remind you of the Jeep Compass as far as the silhouette is concerned.

The Urban Cruiser EV has an overall length of 4,285 and a wheelbase of 2,700 mm. The height is 1,640 mm and the width is 1,800 mm. The SUV has a turning radius of just 5.2 metres and will be offered with either 18-inch or 19-inch alloys, depending on the model grade. The wheels will be fitted with sharply styled full covers that save weight and make for better aerodynamics. Toyota will offer a variety of colour schemes with dual-tone options and a contrasting black roof.



Toyota Urban Cruiser Motor & Battery

The Urban Cruiser will be offered with two battery packs and the option of front or all-wheel drive. Both use lithium-iron phosphate technology. Toyota will offer the Urban Cruiser EV in a FWD and an AWD variant. The FWD model will have a 49 kWh battery and an output of 106 kW or 144 hp. In addition, there will be a 61 kWh battery option as well that will offer 128 kW or 174 hp. In the AWD variant, the 61 kWh battery will stay and the power output goes up to 135 kW or 184 hp. The torque output will be 189 Nm on the FWD variants and 300 Nm on the AWD variant. The range of the Urban Cruiser EV is yet to be revealed.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Interior & Features

The interior is similar to that of the Suzuki e-Vitara, with a black and grey colour scheme. The rear seat has a sliding function and offer a 40:20:40 split. There is a 10.25-inch digital instrument console along with a 10.1-inch multimedia screen that offers smartphone integration. Other features available, according to model grade, include electric adjustment for the driver seat, a JBL premium audio system, a fixed sunroof and 12-colour ambient lighting.

All Urban Cruiser EV models will have a comprehensive package of active safety and driver assistance systems, helping recognise and avoid a wide range of common accident risks. Features include a pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert and lane keep assist. A 360-degree camera will be on offer too.

We expect the Toyota Urban Cruiser EV to be launched in India too, after the Suzuki e-Vitara is launched. The electric SUV will be manufactured at Suzuki's plant in Gujarat and exported to other markets. Expect it to be similarly priced to the Suzuki e-Vitara when it is launched in India.