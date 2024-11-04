Maruti Suzuki eVX-Based Suzuki e Vitara Breaks Cover: Design, Specs, Range, Features

Suzuki Motor Corporation has taken the wraps off its first-ever mass-production battery electric vehicle (BEV) model - the e Vitara. The unveiling took place in Milan, Italy. The automaker will start its production by spring 2025 at Maruti Suzuki's Gujarat-based facility. The electric SUV will go on sale around summer 2025 in a slew of countries, namely India, Japan, and Europe. The e Vitara is based on the Maruti Suzuki eVX concept, first showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. It was then showcased at the Japan Mobility Show in October 2023. In India, the Maruti Suzuki's first electric car will rival the Tata Nexon EV, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra XUV400, MG ZS EV and the upcoming Hyundai Creta electric SUV.

Suzuki e Vitara: Design

The design takes cues from the eVX concept, with the amalgam of the Emotional Versatile Cruiser concept. The front fascia is rather upright, and it looks SUV-ish in all regards. The use of blacked-out elements around the chin offers a rugged appeal to the nose. Around the sides, it gets black cladding for the hexagonal wheel arches. The roof profile is flat for the large part. The chunky flared arches add muscles to the design. The charging port is fixed on the front fender, and the bonnet here is a clam-shell unit. Other highlights include a shark-fin antenna and c-pillar-mounted door handles.

Suzuki e Vitara: Dimensions

The new Suzuki e Vitara will be available with two choices of wheel sizes - 18-inch and 19-inch. Besides, it is 4,275 mm long, 1,800 mm wide, 1,635 mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,700 mm. For perspective, it is as big as the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, but gets a longer wheelbase, measuring at 2,700 mm. The ground clearance stands at 180 mm (laden). As for the wheel tracks, the front tapes in at 1,540 mm, while the rear is wider by 5 mm.

Suzuki e Vitara: Cabin & Features

Just like the range, Suzuki is tight-lipped about the cabin as we scribble this part of the update. The e Vitara sports a panoramic glass housing two displays - an instrument cluster and an infotainment unit. Also, the two-tone layout of the dashboard and upholstery adds flair to the cabin. The new two-spoke steering wheel with a flat top and bottom looks fresh.

Suzuki e Vitara: Specs

The e Vitara will go on sale in both single- and dual-motor setups. Starting off with the base-spec trim, it will get a 49 kWh battery pack, with a single-motor layout, maxing out at 106 kW and 189 Nm. Next up, there will be a larger 61 kWh battery pack, available with both FWD and 4WD layouts. The former will belt out a peak output of 128 kW and 189 Nm. The latter will generate a total output of 135 kW and 300 Nm.

Suzuki e-Vitara: Platform, Battery & Range

The e Vitara is based on the Heartect-e architecture, developed specifically for BEVs, and it also gets the Allgrip-e system, offering 4WD assistance. The electric 4WD system is driven by two independent eAxles, featuring two independent motors at the front and rear. Additionally, it includes a Trail mode that enables smooth escape from rough terrain by applying brakes to spinning tyres and distributing drive torque to the opposite tyre like a limited-slip differential. Moreover, the Heartect-e platform has elevated more space on the inside, while maximizing battery capacity. As regards the range, the brand hasn't revealed any official figures, but we can expect a real-world range of around 400 km with the 61 kWh battery pack in its single-motor configuration.

