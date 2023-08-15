Mahindra Unveils Thar.e Electric SUV In South Africa

The product's price was not announced at the event

Mahindra & Mahindra, India's fourth largest car manufacturer, unveiled the electric version of the Thar SUV at an event in South Africa on Tuesday (August 15), when the country is celebrating its 77th Independence Day. The Thar EV breaks cover as a five-door version. The company had released a few teasers of the Thar.e concept, which had generated enthusiasm among automobile fans. However, it is still not confirmed whether a commercial version of the car will be launched by Mahindra. Fans are hoping that Thar.e becomes the first 4X4 car in the e-vehicles segment.

The price of the car will be revealed soon.

Throw out the rule books. Introducing the THAR.e, a legend reborn with an electric vision.

Throw out the rule books. Introducing the THAR.e, a legend reborn with an electric vision. — Mahindra Automotive (@Mahindra_Auto) August 15, 2023

The wheelbase of the Thar.e will range from 2,775 mm - 2,975 mm to accommodate the extra doors and battery pack.

The company had an earlier teaser video of the Thar electric SUV that showed a glimpse of its rear tail lamp design, in line with the aesthetics of the current Thar model.

At present, Mahindra & Mahindra offers the XUV400 as the sole electric offering, which is based on the XUV300 sub-compact SUV. The market impact of the XUV400 has been limited, but there are hopes that Thar.e will change that, catapulting the brand to a leading electric vehicle maker.

Apart from the Thar.e, Mahindra also unveiled seven new tractor models at the event in Cape Town, South Africa.

Inspired by Ojas, the Sanskrit word for energy, the Oja series of tractors are all set to transform farming. — Mahindra Automotive (@Mahindra_Auto) August 15, 2023

Mahindra is set to unveil as many as five ''born electric'' SUVs by October 2026, and the Thar.e is one of them. All the upcoming SUVs will be built on Mahindra's INGLO platform.

The architecture on which the INGLO platform is based will support battery capacities ranging from 60 to 80 kWh and be compatible with fast charging capacities – Mahindra has claimed that the new platform will allow its e-vehicles to charge up to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes.

