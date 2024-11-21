Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Electric SUV Spied In India For First Time - Watch Here

With the mid-size SUV segment now receiving warm responses for the electric derivates, carmakers preparing to enter the space with big blows. Hyundai India is preparing to launch the Creta EV, while Maruti Suzuki is readying the e Vitara. The electric SUV has been unveiled globally. The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will be manufactured in India and will be sold domestically and exported to international markets. However, the SUV has been spotted on the test in the country for the first time, as the launch is slated to happen early next year.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Rivals

The e Vitara is based on the Maruti Suzuki eVX concept, first showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. It was then showcased at the Japan Mobility Show in October 2023. In India, the Maruti Suzuki's first electric car will rival the Tata Nexon EV, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra XUV400, MG ZS EV and the upcoming Hyundai Creta electric SUV.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Design

The design takes cues from the eVX concept, with the amalgam of the Emotional Versatile Cruiser concept. The front fascia is rather upright, and it looks SUV-ish in all regards. The use of blacked-out elements around the chin offers a rugged appeal to the nose. Around the sides, it gets black cladding for the hexagonal wheel arches. The roof profile is flat for the large part. The chunky flared arches add muscles to the design. The charging port is fixed on the front fender, and the bonnet here is a clam-shell unit. Other highlights include a shark-fin antenna and c-pillar-mounted door handles.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Dimensions

The new Suzuki e Vitara will be available with two choices of wheel sizes - 18-inch and 19-inch. Besides, it is 4,275 mm long, 1,800 mm wide, 1,635 mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,700 mm. For perspective, it is as big as the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, but gets a longer wheelbase, measuring at 2,700 mm. The ground clearance stands at 180 mm (laden). As for the wheel tracks, the front tapes in at 1,540 mm, while the rear is wider by 5 mm.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Specs

The e Vitara will go on sale in both single- and dual-motor setups. Starting off with the base-spec trim, it will get a 49 kWh battery pack, with a single-motor layout, maxing out at 106 kW and 189 Nm. Next up, there will be a larger 61 kWh battery pack, available with both FWD and 4WD layouts. The former will belt out a peak output of 128 kW and 189 Nm. The latter will generate a total output of 135 kW and 300 Nm.