Honda Activa Electric Teased; E-Scooter To Get Swappable Batteries

The recently revealed teaser shows removable batteries of the EV

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, the two-wheeler manufacturing arm of the Japanese giant is all set to enter the electric vehicle market with the launch of a new two-wheeler. Before the launch on November 27, the brand has been teasing the EV revealing slight details of the vehicle through short video clips. As per the latest teaser, being referred to as the Honda Activa Electric, the latest two-wheeler of the brand will have removable batteries. Specifically, it will get a set of two batteries placed under the seat.

It is to be noted that the Japanese automaker has had plans to launch EVs with removable batteries in India for a long time. This is in sync with the brand's strategy in the international markets. For instance, the recently revealed CUV-e comes with removable batteries. These are 1.3 kWh units which are claimed to offer a range of over 70 km on a single charge.

The recently revealed teaser of the Activa Electric shows the removable batteries being taken out of a swappable battery charging station. Later on, this battery is placed into the slot on the scooter where another battery is already in place. The brand has refrained from divulging any other details. However, based on a previous teaser, these batteries are supposed to offer a range of over 100 km.

Apart from this, the Honda Activa Electric will come equipped with a TFT screen, which is expected to open doors to a host of connectivity features. Additionally, the scooter will have two ride modes: standard and sport to suit the needs of the rider. It will also have LED lighting further extending the list of features. With all of these features, the electric scooter is expected to compete against models like TVS iQube, Ather Rizta, and Bajaj Chetak upon launch.