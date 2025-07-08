New Mahindra Bolero Spied With G-Wagen Like Headlights: Watch Video

Mahindra & Mahindra is working on multiple new products. Many of these products have been spotted testing on Indian roads on different occasions. Along with it, the automaker also plans on introducing new concept models in the country on August 15. Before the event, the brand has been consistently teasing these models. Meanwhile, the updated Mahindra Bolero has been spotted testing on Indian roads, hinting at a completely new design for the SUV.

Based on the latest spy shot, the updated Mahindra Bolero will come with a completely new front fascia. This consists of a new set of round LED headlamps reminiscent of the design of the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen. It is to be noted that the brand uses a similar design for the Thar Roxx with the C-shaped DRLs. This is complemented by a vertical slat grille. The fog lamps are embedded in the lower half of the bumper of the SUV.

Along with this, there are multiple changes in the design of the vehicle, all aimed at improving its appeal to consumers. With a boxy design, the brand seems to be aiming at a butch look for the SUV. It now gets more pronounced fenders on the side with plastic cladding. Furthermore, the vehicle seems to have a rather muscular design with a prominent shoulder line. Apart from that, the SUV gets flush-fitted door handles and a new set of alloy wheels. Meanwhile, the rear end of the vehicle has a boot-mounted spare wheel with a new set of vertically-oriented tail lights.

Although there is no word on features, the SUV is expected to come packed with multiple elements like a touchscreen infotainment system, climate control, cruise control, traction control, six airbags, and more, like most modern vehicles of the brand.

The upcoming Mahindra Bolero will likely be underpinned by the brand's new Flexible Architecture platform with a monocoque chassis. This is engineered to reduce the weight of the vehicle and to accommodate various kinds of powertrains, including hybrids.