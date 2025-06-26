Mahindra Bolero Maxx Pik-Up HD 1.9 CNG Truck Launched At Rs 11.19 Lakh

Mahindra has added a new model to the lineup of Bolero Pik-up trucks with the launch of the Bolero Maxx Pik-Up HD 1.9 CNG. This heavy-duty small commercial vehicle comes at a starting price of Rs 11.19 lakh (ex-showroom). For the price, the brand is offering what is claimed to be an unmatched payload capacity and advanced connectivity features.

The Mahindra Bolero Maxx Pik-Up HD 1.9 CNG hides a 2.5-litre turbocharged CNG engine under the unit. It is tuned to produce 82 hp of power and 220 Nm of peak torque at 1,200 to 2,200 rpm. As per the brand, this helps the commercial vehicle perform efficiently under full payload. The power is transferred to the wheels using a five-speed manual transmission.

According to the brand, it boasts the best-in-class payload capacity of 1.85 tonnes, which is the highest in the CNG segment. To carry this load, the vehicle comes with a cargo bed which has a length of 3050 mm. It is claimed to be ideal for transporting bulky goods. With a 180-litre CNG tank, Mahindra also asserts that it can achieve a driving range of up to 400 km on a single fill.

The addition of power steering enhances maneuverability for the vehicle in both urban and semi-urban settings. Built for rugged use, the vehicle features leaf spring suspension on both axles and 16-inch tyres, which support load capacity while ensuring stability across various terrains.

The Bolero MaXX Pik-Up HD 1.9 CNG comes equipped with the iMAXX connected vehicle platform. This system offers real-time telematics, including fuel monitoring, trip tracking, engine diagnostics, and insights into vehicle usage. The vehicle also gets features like air conditioning. a heater, and a height-adjustable driver seat. In the D+2 configuration, the vehicle can accommodate an extra passenger.