Mahindra NU.IQ Platform Revealed, Delivers Subtle Hints At New-Gen Bolero

Mahindra has unveiled a new NU.IQ platform designed for its future C-segment SUVs. With this, the brand has announced its plans to enter the international market with the vehicles that the platform will underpin. Specifically, the automaker plans on introducing two luxury SUVs based on this platform. Along with this, the brand has also announced its plan to introduce "trueblue" SUVs for the future.

Diving into the details of the new platform, it will have a length of 4.3 meters and will offer a ground clearance of 227 mm. However, the models spawned from this platform will have a ground clearance of 176 mm and 204 mm. Furthermore, the brand plans on offering a commanding seating position for these models.

The models based on this platform will be able to offer a maximum luggage volume of up to 644 litres up to the roof. However, the volume for models will be limited to 560 litres and 458 litres up to the roof. For the seat backrest height, they will have volumes of 450 litres and 360 litres.

Looking at the mechanical side of things, the automaker will equip these SUVs with a 5-link rear suspension, which is claimed to offer a smooth ride with better body control. Furthermore, the new platform will help in controlling the weight of the upcoming SUVs by offering low mass density. With all of this, the vehicles will offer a turning diameter of 10.5 meters.

The blueprint of the upcoming SUV hinted at new-gen Bolero

The NU.IQ platform has been designed by the brand to perform in GNCAP, ANCAP, and Euro NCAP. Because of its 'Uniring' design, it offers the highest stiffness in case of a side crash. Furthermore, it offers a flat floor and is capable of being used for both ICE and future EVs of the automaker.

The new platform is likely to underpin the new-gen Mahindra Bolero, which has been spied testing on different occasions. Once launched, the SUV will find itself competing against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, and others in the same segment.