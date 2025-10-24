New-Gen Hyundai Venue Officially Teased Ahead Of November Launch

Hyundai Motor India Limited is all set to launch the second generation of the Hyundai Venue in the Indian market. Scheduled to make its debut on November 4, the SUV has been officially teased by the automaker, giving a glimpse of its design. The teaser video released on social media shows the front end of the upcoming model while keeping all other details in shadows.

To begin with, the teaser image shows the completely new front fascia, highlighting the LED strip on the bonnet and the DRLs on either side of the headlamp unit. Furthermore, it shows the new grille that will be introduced with the SUV. It is to be noted that all of these elements combine to give a completely new look, which is a big departure from the current generation.

While the rest of the details have not been shared in the teaser, they have been revealed by spy shots of the SUV. To begin with, the SUV comes studded with skid plates under the front bumper, and there is also a new functional roof rail. Meanwhile, the rear end also gets a refreshed look with LED taillamps with black panels. It maintains the sleek look offered by the front end. All of it is complemented by the presence of new alloy wheels.

On the inside, the second-generation Hyundai Venue will get a dual 10.2-inch curved display with a new layout for the dashboard and upholstery. The list of features will likely include a 360-degree camera, ADAS, dual-zone climate control, ventilated and powered front seats, wireless smartphone charging, rear AC vents, and Type-C USB ports.

Under the hood, the Hyundai Venue facelift is likely to borrow the power mill from the current version on sale, consisting of a 1.2-liter Kappa petrol engine, a 1.0-liter Turbo GDi petrol engine, and a 1.5-liter U2 CRDi VGT diesel engine.