Next-Gen Hyundai Venue Snapped Undisguised In India Ahead Of Launch

The new Hyundai Venue has entered its final phase of global testing, and the production-ready version has now been spotted in India without camouflage. The undisguised SUV reveals key exterior updates over the current model. The 2026 Hyundai Venue is expected to launch this November. Here's a look at what's coming.

Recent spy images from South Korea indicate that the upcoming Hyundai Venue will feature a refreshed lighting setup, including split LED headlamps paired with a sleek, full-width LED strip housed in a glossy black panel. Additionally, the SUV sports prominent C-shaped LED DRLs flanking a larger grille. The front end also showcases a more sculpted bumper design, which appears to offer increased space for the air vents.

Next-Gen Hyundai Venue

Photo Credit: carindianews

Meanwhile, the Hyundai Venue test vehicle spied in India gives us more of the rear profile highlights. The latest spy shots of the 2025 Hyundai Venue reveal a fresh set of two-piece LED tail lamps, L-shaped reflectors integrated into the rear bumper, a redesigned faux skid plate featuring vertically aligned black inserts, functional roof rails, a shark-fin antenna, and bold Venue badging placed between the tail lights.

On the inside, the new Hyundai Venue will get a new dashboard layout, dual 10.2-inch curved screens (infotainment and instrumentation). With the update, the Hyundai Venue is also expected to get ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and wireless smartphone connectivity.

Under the hood, the Hyundai Venue facelift is likely to borrow the power mill from the current version on sale, consisting of a 1.2-liter Kappa petrol engine, a 1.0-liter Turbo GDi petrol engine, and a 1.5-liter U2 CRDi VGT diesel engine.