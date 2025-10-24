New Gen Hyundai Venue Unveiled Ahead Of Launch; Bookings Open

Hyundai Motor India Limited has unveiled the second-generation Venue ahead of its launch in November. After teasing it earlier today, the South Korean automaker has announced that the bookings for the upcoming SUV are open now. The prospective consumers of the vehicle can book it for a token amount of Rs 25,000 from dealerships or through the brand's website. Before we dive into details, it is worth mentioning that this iteration of the vehicle brings significant changes over its predecessor.

The updated Hyundai Venue features a completely redesigned front end, showcasing an LED strip on the bonnet and daytime running lights (DRLs) flanking the headlamp unit. Additionally, it includes a new prominent grille. It is to be noted that all these components work together to create a completely different appearance, marking a significant shift from the previous generation.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Exports Cross 1 Lakh Units Worldwide

The SUV is also equipped with skid plates beneath the front bumper, along with a new functional roof rail. At the same time, the rear section sports a revamped design with LED taillights that incorporate black panels. This maintains the sleek aesthetic established by the front. All of this is further accentuated by the introduction of new alloy wheels.

The brand also added an in-glass Venue emblem with slight changes in dimensions. This iteration is 48 mm taller and 30 mm wider than the existing Venue. It stands at 3995 mm in length, 1800 mm in width, and 1665 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2520 mm and has 16-inch alloy wheels.

On the inside, the new Hyundai Venue gets a dual-tone interior (dark navy & dove grey) and a coffee-table centre console with ambient lighting (Moon White). It also gets dual tone leather seats. The steering wheel is also new, with a D-cut design and a terrazzo-textured crash pad garnish. It also gets a dual 62.5 cm (12.3-inch+12.3-inch) curved panoramic display, including infotainment and instrument cluster.

The SUV's cabin also features a rear window sunshade, a coffee table-style centre console with surround ambient lighting, a premium leather armrest, a D-cut steering wheel, an electric 4-way adjustable driver seat, 2-step reclining rear seats, and rear AC vents.

The new generation Hyundai Venue gets three engine options - Kappa 1.2-litre MPi petrol, Kappa 1.0-litre Turbo GDi petrol and 1.5-litre CRDi Diesel. It also offers choice of three transmission options - Manual, Automatic and Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT).

The list of variants include HX2, HX4, HX5, HX6, HX6T, HX8 and HX10 for petrol. Meanwhile, the diesel includes HX2, HX5, HX7, and HX10.