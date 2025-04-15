NeuGo Bus Rides Get Safer As Full Fleet Becomes ADAS-Ready

NueGo, the electric bus brand by GreenCell Mobility, has now integrated Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) across its entire electric bus fleet. Since its launch in 2022, NueGo has deployed ADAS in all its buses from day one and currently operates over 275 electric buses across India.



Also Read: Revolt Enters Nepalese Market, Inaugrates Dealership In Kathmandu

During the announcement, Devndra Chawla, MD & CEO of GreenCell Mobility, commented- "At NueGo, guest safety is deeply embedded in our DNA. We were among the first in the industry to integrate Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) across our entire fleet - setting a new benchmark for intercity travel. Our unwavering commitment is to deliver a journey that is comfortable, sustainable, and above all, exceptionally safe".



Also Read: Modified Mahindra Thar Roxx Is Ready To Explore Uncharted Territory

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) is a technology that enhances vehicle and passenger safety. By using sensors, cameras, and radar, ADAS continuously monitors road conditions and assists drivers with features such as collision warnings, lane departure alerts, and automatic emergency braking. In intercity buses, ADAS plays a critical role in preventing accidents, ensuring smoother rides, and delivering a safer travel experience for all passengers.



Also Read: Celebrity Brand Ambassadors Of Carmakers: Vicky Kaushal To Ranveer Singh

This initiative reinforces NueGo's initiative for safer and eco-friendly travel. With this deployment, NueGo becomes one of the first intercity electric bus services in India to integrate ADAS technologies, including Automated Emergency Braking (AEB), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and Driver Drowsiness Detection - across its fleet.