NeuGo Inducts Delhi-Lucknow Route, Longest Journey On Its List

NueGo, India's first electric intercity bus brand by GreenCell Mobility, proudly announces the launch of its all-electric bus service on the Delhi-Lucknow route, offering fares at Rs 999. This new route reinforces the brand's commitment to sustainable mass mobility, offering Guests a premium travel experience between two large cities of the Northern region. The launch of its newest and longest electric intercity bus route, connecting Delhi to Lucknow, covering this extensive route in approximately 10 hours, marks a significant milestone in sustainable travel, setting a new benchmark for long-distance EV intercity transportation in India.

NueGo's electric buses are built to provide a seamless blend of safety, comfort, timeliness, and sustainability. With zero tail-pipe emissions, each bus undergoes 25 rigorous safety checks, including mechanical and electrical inspections, ensuring reliability for long-distance travel. With a range of over 250 kilometres on a single charge, the Delhi-Lucknow route offers a smooth, sustainable travel experience for all Guests.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Devndra Chawla, CEO & MD of GreenCell Mobility, said, "At NueGo, we are constantly working towards offering guests a sustainable yet premium intercity travel experience. With this expansion, we're not just launching new routes; we're building a movement toward cleaner, smarter intercity travel. Our mission is to reduce India's carbon footprint while delivering unmatched comfort and reliability."

The Delhi-Lucknow service is part of NueGo's growing sustainable mass mobility network across India, with over 300 electric buses operating more than 500 daily departures. NueGo electric buses feature advanced technology, including real-time geo-location tracking through a dedicated mobile NueGo App. Guests benefit from well-trained staff, premium in-cabin comfort, and access to airport-like lounges in select cities, ensuring a pleasant and stress-free journey.

NueGo also prioritises women's safety with several dedicated features, including a 24x7 helpline, a "Pink Seat" option available during ticket booking, and buses equipped with CCTV surveillance, GPS tracking, driver breath analyser tests, and speed caps set at 80 km/hr.

This route launch follows the successful conclusion of NueGo's Kashmir to Kanyakumari (E-K2K) expedition, which demonstrated the resilience of electric buses across diverse terrains and emphasised the importance of public engagement in sustainability efforts.