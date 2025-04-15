Revolt Enters Nepalese Market, Inaugrates Dealership In Kathmandu

Revolt's full product portfolio is now available in Nepal, including the flagship RV400
Revolt Motor has officially begun operations in Nepal with the launch of its first dealership in the heart of Kathmandu in a landmark move signalling its global ambitions. Revolt's entry into Nepal is backed by MV Dugar Group, which has over five decades of experience, MV Dugar is expected to bring deep market knowledge, customer trust, and a strong distribution network to the table. Together, the two companies aim to revolutionize the two-wheeler segment in Nepal by introducing intelligent, eco-friendly, and performance-driven electric motorcycles tailored to the region's unique terrain and commuter needs.
On the occasion, Ms Anjali Rattan Nashier, Chairperson Rattan, India Enterprises Limited, said- "This marks a significant milestone in Revolt Motors global journey as it brings its full range of cutting-edge electric motorcycles to the Nepalese market. The launch event drew participation from major media houses, local influencers, and prospective customers who had the opportunity to interact with the leadership team, explore the motorcycles, and experience live test rides."
The Revolt Hub was inaugurated in Kathmandu by Mr. Moti Lal Dugar, Chairman of MV Dugar Group, and Mr. Sandeep Roperia, Business Head at Revolt Motors, in the presence of esteemed guests, media, and electric mobility enthusiasts. Following the successful launch of the Kathmandu dealership, Revolt Motors and MV Dugar Group are set to expand rapidly across Nepal, with plans to open 12 additional showrooms in key cities including Pokhara, Biratnagar, Nepalgunj, Butwal, and Dhangadhi in the coming months. Each dealership will be equipped with dedicated service infrastructure, trained EV technicians, and access to genuine accessories and merchandise to ensure a seamless ownership experience.
Revolt's full product portfolio is now available in Nepal, including the flagship RV400, the performance-focused RV400 BRZ, the versatile RV1+ and RV1 commuter models, and the powerful new RV BlazeX. All models are equipped with advanced features like removable IP67-rated battery packs, regenerative braking, reverse assist, and app-enabled smart connectivity, making them ideal for Nepal's diverse riding conditions.
