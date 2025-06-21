Revolt Motors Rolls Out 50,000 Electric Motorcycles From Manesar Plant

Revolt Motors has achieved a production milestone with the rollout of 50,000 electric motorcycles from its manufacturing plant in Manesar, Haryana. The milestone unit to roll out from the plant is an RV1 plus sporting Titan Red Silver colour. Additionally, the manufacturer plans on increasing the production capacity of the plant to 3 lakh electric motorcycles by the end of 2026.

At present, Revolt's Manesar facility has an annual production capacity of 180,000 units. The intended expansion of capacity aims to meet the increasing demand for electric motorcycles and to bolster the company's growth strategy both domestically and internationally.

Revolt Motors has more than 200 dealerships throughout India and has recently ventured into Nepal and Sri Lanka. To facilitate its manufacturing expansion, the company also plans to grow its dealership network to 400 locations, thereby enhancing its presence across India and key international markets in South Asia and the Middle East.

The current range of products offered by the company includes models such as the RV400, RV1+, and RV BlazeX, all featuring lithium-ion batteries, various riding modes, regenerative braking, and road-ready suspensions designed for Indian terrain.

On the occasion, Anjali Rattan, Chairperson of RattanIndia Enterprises, said: "This 50,000th motorcycle carries more than a chassis number - it carries the aspirations of lakhs of Indians who believe in a cleaner, more progressive future. It symbolizes every customer who made the shift to electric. It reflects every team member who worked tirelessly on the assembly line, and every kilometre that challenged convention. At Revolt, we are not just manufacturing bikes; we are building momentum for a generational change. This moment reaffirms our belief that an electric tomorrow is not just coming - it is already here and being led from India."