MG Majestor SUV Revealed In India - Here's What It Gets

JSW Motor India has today unveiled its new flagship SUV, the MG Majestor, marking the brand's most ambitious entry into the premium D+ segment. Positioned as the successor to the Gloster, the Majestor was first showcased at Auto Expo 2025, but this official reveal offers a complete look at its bold proportions and upscale styling. Pricing details remain under wraps for now, with announcements scheduled for April 2026, while deliveries are expected to begin in May 2026.

MG Majestor: Exterior And Design

The Majestor is claimed to be the tallest, widest, and longest SUV in its class. The official reveal highlighted its striking Mosaic Matrix Grille, flanked by Dragon-Eye DRLs and Tri-beam LED headlamps. The upright stance, wide body, and muscular lines give it a commanding presence on the road. Adding to the appeal are 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, said to be the largest in the segment, which further enhance its premium look.

MG Majestor: Interior And Features

Step inside and the Majestor's cabin focuses on comfort and technology. It offers ventilated seats with multiple massage modes, a JBL 12-speaker audio setup, 64-colour ambient lighting, and a panoramic sunroof. The driver's seat is 12-way adjustable, while a 12.3-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto sits alongside a fully digital instrument cluster. Safety is comprehensive, with ADAS Level 2, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, six airbags, hill-descent control, and a 360-degree HD camera. For off-road capability, the SUV features three differential locks and selectable drive modes (2H, 4H, 4L).

MG Majestor: Engine Specs

Under the hood, the Majestor runs on a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine producing 216 hp. This setup is similar to the Gloster's powertrain that comes paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

MG Majestor: Launch And Pre-Bookings

While the SUV has been revealed today, MG has confirmed that bookings are now open across India at Rs 41,000. The official price announcement will take place in April 2026, with deliveries beginning the following month.