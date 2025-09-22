MG Announces New Prices Of Astor, Hector, And Gloster Under GST 2.0

JSW MG Motor India has extended the entire benefit of the reduced GST rates on its ICE SUV portfolio, including spare parts and accessories. The revised prices on ICE models, which deliver savings starting from up to Rs 54,000 to Rs 3,04,000, come into effect immediately from today.

"The Government's initiative to rationalise GST rates is a welcome step that directly supports car buyers by enhancing their purchasing power and fostering positive consumer sentiment. By passing on the full benefit of this reform to our customers, JSW MG Motor aims to make its SUV portfolio - Astor, Hector, and Gloster - even more accessible and attractive," said Vinay Raina, Chief Commercial Officer, JSW MG Motor India.

"As demand strengthens ahead of the festive season, this move reinforces our commitment to delivering value, promoting easier ownership, and encouraging more customers to experience the MG brand," he added.

Regarding the price reduction, the MG Astor now offers a cut of up to Rs 34,000, with prices starting at Rs 9.65 lakh (ex-showroom). The MG Hector sees a reduction of up to Rs 49,000, bringing its starting price to Rs 14 lakh. The biggest slash comes with the MG Gloster, which is now up to Rs 2.83 lakh cheaper, with revised prices beginning at Rs 39.80 lakh.

In addition, MG Gloster customers can avail of additional benefits of up to Rs 3,50,000. JSW MG Motor is also offering attractive financing options, including 100% on-road funding and a three-month EMI holiday, providing customers with enhanced convenience and financial flexibility.